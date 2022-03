GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of I-390 North in Gates was closed late Monday night due to a crash.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. No details about the crash are available at this time, but first responders at the scene have laid out a tarp.

All northbound lanes are closed from Exit 19 at Chili Avenue to Exit 20 at 490. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.