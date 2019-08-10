Crash causes significant damage to Good Smoke BBQ restaurant

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — The Good Smoke BBQ restaurant on Chili Avenue sustained significant damage after being hit by a truck Friday evening.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says around 5:00 p.m. a 72-year-old Chili woman drove into the building, damaging the front corner. No one inside was hurt.

The driver suffered minor wrist pain and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. She was issued traffic tickets for unreasonable speed and failure to maintain lane. Police say drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

Crews worked to shore up the building and secure the utilities but the dining room had to be closed. There is no word yet on how long repairs could take or to what extent business will be impacted.