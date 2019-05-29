Cranberry Pond homeowner frustrated with flooding from Lake Ontario

People who live along the Lake Ontario shoreline are continuing to pump water out of their homes and properties after what they call the worse flooding they’ve ever seen. Water has receded overnight thanks to water pumps that were on nonstop.

The flood water is being pumped out of homes and streets are ending up in Cranberry Pond. The pond water levels are maxed out after Tuesday’s flooding. Homeowners along the pond say it is creating a mess and flooding their backyards and driveways.

Richard Giraulo installed two water pumps and had to build his break-wall higher since 2017 to prevent flooding on his property. However, he said the water levels from the pond keep getting higher, and water keeps coming in. The pond water is mostly coming up from underneath.

Giraulo claims he’s seen lake levels continue to rise over the years since plan 2014 took effect.

He said the International Joint Commission isn’t making any smart choices when regulating the lake levels.