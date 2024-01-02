ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday was a significant day to make sure everyone has access to CPR training.

URMC and the American Heart Association teamed up at Eastview Mall to provide hands-on learning opportunities and information about the dangers of cardiac arrest.

Experts also demonstrated how to use the CPR training station, located near entrance 3 at the mall. The station is one of three in the country offering free practice sessions for community members.

This all coming one year to the day since Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati.