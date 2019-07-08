CPA says avoid common scams

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Scott Adair from the New York State Society of CPAs discussed some of the more common scams used to get your personal information or money and ways to avoid them Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“Some of the common ways that they’re looking at right now are these phishing emails or robocalls,” said Adair. “The banks, because of the financial information that they have about us, really are vulnerable to this. Take the robocalls as an example – somebody calls you up and asks for detailed information for you to reply to. Always be wary of those kinds of phone calls that you get. Don’t be afraid to ask them for a call back number to be able to respond back to them and then do some research on what they’re actually asking for.”

Adair said there are a few steps you can take to avoid these type of scams. “First and foremost is get on that Do Not Call registry – call (888) 382-1222 or go online to donotcall.gov – I think is the website to go to. In addition to that, a lot of our smartphones have the ability to block certain calls or identify callers that could be potentially scam calls.”

Phishing emails are troubling because they often look like they’ve been sent by a legitimate entity, like a bank or retailer. “Be very careful about clicking on any links asking you for information or any emails that ask for login information for your accounts,” warned Adair. “Make sure that you know the source of those emails and take a pause before you hit reply to some of these messages.”

Two other ways scammers are getting our personal information is through mobile apps and credit/debit card skimmers. “We’re all downloading a lot of apps on our phones in today’s environment,” noted Adair. “We’ve got to be careful with what we’re downloading. A lot of them are free, but watch what they’re asking for access to. A lot of times they’ll ask for access to contacts and/or other information that’s on your phone. Be careful! Make sure that that application really requires that necessary level of detail.”

He added, “Credit card skimmers are a tough one. They’re very hard to detect by human beings effectively. Pay attention, normally you’re swiping your debit card at the ATM or you’re doing it at a gas pump – they’re the two most prominent places these skimmers are located – and one of the things that you have to be careful of is ATMs and/or gas pumps that are far away and not necessarily checked all of the time. Again, it’s really hard to detect that there’s an actual skimmer on the machine, but certainly, you can tell if you’re looking closely at it. There might be something that’s off a little bit. The reader may stick out a little bit further than normal, just something that may make you leery of using that particular machine.”

Adair said in addition to that, make sure that you’re monitoring what’s going on with your credit card statements and your bank statements. A lot of these scams are trying to get at your financial assets and this is a key area of where they can get access to them quickly.

For more “Smart Money” advice from the New York State Society of CPAs, visit nysscpa.org/getmoneysmart.