DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says a cow was intentionally shot and killed in the Town of Darien.

They say it happened in the area of Bennett Rd. and Simonds Rd. sometime after sunset on Saturday, but before sunrise the following day.

When the cow was shot, it was in its pasture.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Deputy Kevin McCarthy at (585) 343-5000.