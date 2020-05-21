1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

COVID-19 halts new business owners, forcing many to adapt or give up

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —New business owners have been stopped in their tracks because of COVID-19 and while there are many programs for existing business, those who were looking to start a business are asking what help is geared toward them.

The Robyn’s Nest is a fashion boutique that was hoping to open it’s door for the first time in Pittsford. At the start of the year, Robyn Fazio Lasser’s online clothing sales were taking off and she wanted to open a physical location.

Lasser had just gotten the lease for her first shop when COVID-19 hit.

“We were really nervous I mean can we even have a brick and motor right now they’re closing everywhere,” said Fazio Lasser.

The outlook for new business is concerning. According to thinknum alternative Data, job listings at 30 most valuable start ups in the nation dropped an average of 21 jobs each. And start up funding for the first three months of 2020 was the second steepest decline in 10 years according to CB insights.

The obstacles for new business during COVID are leaving many with only two choices — to adapt or give up.

“The challenges, we definitely had to resign the space,” said Lasser. “I do this thing every week called the zoom top where I get a specific blouse or shift that looks great for zoom meetings.”

And while there are many programs mean to help existing business, not all new business qualify.

Lasser says she applied for a small business loan but did not meet the requirements. Some owners are turning to the City of Rochester’s Neighborhood and Business Development for help.

“We have a small business matching grant, up to $5,000,” said Gary Kirkmire, commissioner of neighborhood and business development. “KIVA program which is crown funding loans anywhere $1,000, zero interest up to three years that’s available.”

For Lasser, adapting her business plan let her to virtual showing and online sales allowed her to continue to grow her dream shop.

“It would easy for me to fall into this negative hole about oh this isn’t what I thought this was going to be but I’m trying to re imagine how I can help these woman now,” said Lasser.

The city of Rochester has says new business looking for hep can reach out.

The Robyn’s Nest in Pittsford is hoping to open its shop to customers soon, but in the meantime is doing curbside pick up.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss