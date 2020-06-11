1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

COVID-19 vaccine trial participant says she got involved to help grandfather

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rochester, NY (WROC) — The University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health have started a COVID-19 vaccine trial, a collaboration that makes Rochester one of four sites selected to take part in a study that expands around the world.

Rebecca Timmons got her first shot of a COVID-19 trail vaccine Thursday.

She says she got involved in the study to help out the people, like her 96-year-old grandfather.

“Personally, I’m personally worried about for example for my 96 year old grandmother and I have not been able to hug him nor has anyone else,” said Rebecca Timmons, a trial participant.

90 healthy people are participating for the two year study that will test the effectiveness of a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

“So they’ve asked me to track my temperature and any symptoms that I might be experiencing and also to keep an eye on the injection sight, they gave me a measuring device so that I can measure if I have any redness or swelling in that area,” said Timmons.

Rochester is one of only four sites in the U.S. conducting early stage clinical trials of this vaccine

Dr. Edward Walsh is leading the vaccine study. He says it’s important to move now while infection rates are low and using healthy people, so the reaction they are seeing is the antibodies reacting to the virus — not to any other possible infection.

“So we would like to get a vaccine before the majority of people get infected because once that happens, the value and the utility of the vaccine would be diminished,” said Dr. Walsh.

For Timmons, her hope is that by participating she can help researchers to move heading in a fast and fact based fashion.

“It would be amazing if this works and this would be able to get us out of this situation that we’re in right now,” said Timmons.

Timmons said she will get her next dose in two weeks, with checkups for the following two years.

Right now two different variations of same vaccines are being tested to find the most effective solution. One at NYU, Maryland, Cincinnati and here in Rochester.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss