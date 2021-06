ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ibero American Action League is hosting a COVID-19 clinic on Thursday, from 2 to 6 p.m.

The site, located at 817 East Main St., is for those 12 years old and up.

There will be another COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Mary’s Place, on Lexington Avenue in Rochester.

The vaccine is also available at local pharmacies and the state-run site at the Dome Arena in Henrietta.