COVID-19 treatment being tested at Strong

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Positive results are coming out from a drug being used to treat some Strong Hospital patients with COVID-19.

Doctors say that Remdesivir, an antiviral treatment, is looking encouraging after a month-long study at the University of Rochester Medical Center. The hospital is part of a federal study of the drug getting national attention.

“Based on some of the data that’s come out over the last couple of days it seems like Remdesivir does show some proven benefits over a placebo, so we’re in a much better place than we were two days ago,” said Dr. Angela Branche with the University of Rochester Medical Center. “We do want to think the 16 patients that did volunteer and their families they were willing to participate on the study under really extraordinary circumstances.”

Doctors say they’re offering some patients who arrive at the hospital the choice to get the drug and take part in this research study. Since they say they’re seeing positive results, they explain what’s next.

“The company is working as quickly as it can with the FDA to make it available under emergency use, but then how quickly will be in Rochester for our patients will depend on manufacturing capabilities,” said Dr. Ann Falsey, also with Strong Hospital.

They say the results are positive but doctors say it’s not a miracle drug.

Remdesivir is an antiviral treatment which has been tested in people with the ebola virus, according to URMC. The second arm of the study is scheduled to start next week. Half of the patients, doctors say, will receive Remdesivir, and half will get an anti-inflammatory drug called Baricitinib.