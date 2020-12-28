COVID-19 positivity rate declines in inmates at Monroe County Jail

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Jail Inmate COVID-19 dashboard shows that positivity rates have decreased in the facility since the last update on December 18.

In 10 days, the amount of positive cases in the jail dropped from 254 to 125. There were 14 symptomatic inmates at the time of the last update, and as of Monday there are nine. No one has been hospitalized.

227 inmates have recovered from the virus and 1,918 inmate tests have been conducted since November 26.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is working proactively to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the facility. This work includes sanitizing the facility, PPE, masking policy and social distancing in effect, and the screening of deputies prior to entering jail facilities.

Those who recover from COVID-19 will not be moved into the general population at the jail until 21 days after their most recent positive test.

The MCSO implemented a 100% testing plan on December 8 after nearly 200 inmates were quarantined at the jail.