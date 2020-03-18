COVID-19 drive-thru testing at Rochester General Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) When talking about the Coronavirus testing, it’s a swab that goes inside your nose and then sent to the CDC to test. That is what people can expect at a drive-thru testing site.



One is set up at the Wilson Center Urgent Care on the Rochester General Hospital’s campus.



People stay in their care and will be asked a series of questions. After a medical provider will decide whether people qualify for a COVID-19 test.



Priority will be given those experiencing symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. Also given priority will be the elderly, people who are seriously ill, healthcare workers and first responders.



Those who are deemed not to need testing will be instructed according to their clinical needs.



The drive-thru testing starts at 9 a.m.

