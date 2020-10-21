COVID-19 clusters in Ontario County prompt warning from health officials

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Ontario County health officials sent out a statement to the public Wednesday after several small COVID-19 clusters were identified in the county.

They say a block party over Columbus Day weekend on Brent Knoll or Montgomery Lane in Victor is the source of one of the clusters. Eight individuals who attended the block party tested positive for COVID-19 and the health department is asking anyone who attended to quarantine for 14 days and monitor for symptoms. If you attended the party and are experiencing symptoms you should get tested immediately.

Additional small clusters were identified in hospitals, clambakes, congregant living facilities and children’s sleepovers.

The county is asking the public to continue masking and social distancing, avoiding parties and large gatherings, washing hands and staying home if you feel ill.

They recommend to have a virtual celebration of masked, socially distanced outdoor activities for Halloween,