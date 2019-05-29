CoverWallet hiring in Victor

CoverWallet is creating dozens of positions at its new facility in Victor to meet the growing demand for its unique insurance platform.

Co-founder Rashmi Melgiri discussed the company’s vision and growth Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation on News 8 at Sunrise.

“CoverWallet is the easiest way to understand, buy, and manage insurance for your small business,” explained Melgiri. “My co-founder and I started this company about four years ago because we saw so many inefficiencies and frustrations from small business owners who were trying to get business insurance. Basically it’s an online platform for small business owners – anyone from a contractor to a personal trainer to someone who runs a restaurant to an accounting office, really anything – to go online, give us some information about their business, and they can get competitive quotes from all of the major insurance carriers and do it all online without having to talk to someone if they don’t want to, or they can call in and absolutely speak to someone.”

The platform created by Melgiri and her co-founder represents a game change for small business owners. “Something people don’t really know unless they are a small business owner is that that world is completely offline,” she said. “So if you tried to go online and look for small business insurance or general liability insurance you would quickly get funneled to your neighborhood brick and mortar agent. We wanted to bring the twenty-first century online experience to business insurance as well.”

CoverWallet has opened a beautiful, spacious facility in Victor where it expects to hire dozens of additional employees by the end of the year. “In terms of positions, it’s really across the gamut – customer service, sales, operations, accounting and finance, and even outside of that,” Melgiri said. “We always want to hire talented people. And I would say in terms of the types of folks we’re looking for, it’s really important to keep this in mind – we’re building something that hasn’t been done before, so we’re not looking for someone who has all of the answers. We’re looking for someone who is curious about getting them. Right? I always say curiosity is probably the biggest characteristic that we’re looking for is someone who wants to build something and who’s interested in something that hasn’t been done before.”

The company was founded in Manhattan, and maintains a presence there, but Melgiri found Rochester an attractive place to grow. “So my co-founder and I started the company back in New York City and as we were expanding and growing, you know part of it is New York City is incredibly expensive to keep growing in that location, so while we have, we actually picked Rochester for a couple of reasons. We think there’s an incredible talent pool here with, I think it’s like 20 universities within 30 miles of the city, and really – just from a cost basis – it’s easier to operate out of here. And we’ve had so much success with the folks and the talent that we have here. A year ago today we were 40 people in this office. We’re now about over a hundred, and we’re adding 75 more this year, so this is absolutely our fastest growing office.”

To learn more about CoverWallet and career opportunities, go online to CoverWallet.com.

To learn more about Greater Rochester Enterprise, go online to RochesterBiz.com.