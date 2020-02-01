Court tosses 2 claims of Whole Foods opponent

Brighton applauds the ruling while it keeps opponent's lawsuit alive

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — An appellate court has dismissed two notable challenges to the Whole Foods project and sent one back to the lower court for reconsideration.

Daniele Family Companies is hoping to bring a Whole Foods and other businesses to a corner on Monroe Ave in Brighton next to I-490.

One of the challenges tossed argued against the type of zoning used by the town to allow the project to move forward.

The other claimed the town broke its open meetings laws.

The Town of Brighton applauded the overall outcome calling it proof the town acted properly throughout the process.

The issue sent back to the lower court is linked to an easement issue.

The group behind the lawsuit, Brighton Grassroots, claimed victory in that move saying the court breathed new life into their argument that the town broke state law.

To be clear, the appellate court did not rule on the easement issue.

The town says the project will bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax revenue while Brighton Grassroots calls it too big.