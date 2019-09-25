Court ruling removes Police Accountability Board vote from November’s ballot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A court ruling has removed a referendum vote on the proposed Police Accountability Board from appearing on November’s ballot.

Earlier this month, the Rochester Police Locust Club filed a lawsuit against the City of Rochester, Mayor Lovely Warren, Rochester City Council, and the Monroe County Board of Elections.

A court ruled Wednesday that the referendum vote cannot appear on this November’s ballot, but doesn’t refrain from such a vote taking place in the future.

The ruling also stated that any ballots that were already created by the Monroe Board of Elections that include the referendum vote can still be sent out.

The lawsuit stemmed from a proposed Police Accountability Board, known legally as Local law No. 2. The Locust Club filed a lawsuit to remove the referendum on the accountability board from appearing on the ballot on Election Day — November 5, 2019. The court ruled Wednesday in the Locust Club’s favor.

City Council passed the referendum on May 21 and Mayor Warren approved it on June 7.

The Locust Club has long been against the proposed Police Accountability Board.

The proposed board has been a hotly debated issue locally. Several different ideas for the proposal have emerged, from putting police officers on the board, to giving the board disciplinary powers, but each development has been met with pushback from one side or the other.

