Court docs: Former Waterloo teacher accused of having sex with student used Snapchat to meet up

SENECA FALLS, NY (WROC) -- A student says his former teacher used Snapchat to talk him into a sexual encounter in Seneca Falls last year.

The teacher, Lindsey Halstead, was arrested this week and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and sexual misconduct.

In court documents, the victim says Halstead was his gym teacher at Waterloo High School but she left for a new job at Midlakes in 2018. After taking that job, the student says Halstead added him on Snapchat weeks later.

Using the app, the student said Halstead sent him nude photos and asked him if he was "going to send her something."

On Snapchat, the student says Halstead made plans to meet up in early November. The student says she picked him up in her SUV at the library and drove to a spot behind the Hampton Inn where the two had sex in the backseat of her vehicle.

Afterward, the 16-year-old boy says Halstead was upbeat but, "I was pretty quiet and I just said a few words."

The boy later blocked her on Snapchat but he says she began harassing him on Instagram and he blocked her there too. The student says Halstead was asking if he had told anyone.

Halstead worked at Waterloo for about four years and served as a sub in Midlakes between February 2018 until she was fired in April 2019.

Troopers are still investigating the case and say further charges could be filed. Anyone with any information on Halstead is asked to call State Police in Waterloo at (315)-539-3530.