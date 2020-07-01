1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

“Courageous conversations” on race for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — “Just as a Black male in law enforcement, I see all sides,” says Corporal Taylor with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (first name withheld). Cpl. Taylor attended a “courageous conversations” event Tuesday night for MCSO members at the First Bible Baptist Church in Hilton.

Cpl. Taylor says tonight’s discussion on race in the ranks is a way to balance two worlds, and know it’s okay to have diverse views. “I believe Black lives matter…I also believe blue lives matter,” he says. Cpl. Taylor adds it’s important as law enforcement to look at everyone’s needs, both behind the shield and on the streets. 

“We really can’t help the community unless we can help each other first,” says Janson McNair, Commander of MCSO Staff Services.

McNair helped facilitate tonight’s discussion. He says since the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, he’s spent more time talking about race than he has on his 20-plus years on the force. This talk he feels was long overdue. 

“Everyone has a different experience in law enforcement and in life, we thought it was a good idea to get together,” he says.

Tasha Potter with BTP Accountability Partners hosted the event. She says an off-duty safe space allowed for freer dialogue. Potter says solutions to current race problems begin right here. 
“Having that diverse perspective, it absolutely helps to inform and influence how they work with one another, but more importantly, the community,” says Potter.

Cpl. Taylor says the way to achieve that delicate balance is for everyone in uniform to listen, and lead by example. “We need to make it cool to be a cop again, cool to be in law enforcement. I remember growing up it was awesome playing cops and robbers. I wanted to be the cop,” he says.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss