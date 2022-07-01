GENEVA (AP) — Lesbian and gay couples can now legally tie the knot in Switzerland as the rich Alpine nation has joined many other western European countries allowing same-sex marriage.

Friday’s first same-sex marriages came about nine months after 64.1% of voters backed the “Marriage for All” law in a national referendum.

It puts same-sex partners on an equal legal footing with heterosexual couples, including allowing them to adopt children together and to sponsor a spouse for citizenship.

Switzerland had authorized same-sex civil partnerships since 2007.