Couple gets married in Zoom wedding

Family from Rochester and elsewhere "attend" wedding in Michigan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — One by one people signed in.

When all 100 spots were full, the Master of Ceremonies started things off.

“’I’ll be going ahead and unmuting those individuals when it’s their turn,” she told the crowd, made up of many Rochesterians.

The judge came next saying, “To know another human being in this way is also remarkable and priceless…”

Priceless. Not a word often associated with a traditional wedding, but Dylan and Lucy Phillips never wanted a traditional wedding.

Yes, they had wanted a wedding, but one at city hall or the courthouse in Ann Arbor, Michigan where they live, but times being what they are, they settled on the remote conferencing service app Zoom.

“We didn’t have to make a seating chart and we didn’t have the usual drama that goes with a wedding so we just focused on what’s important,” Dylan said.

Like the vows, the marriage pronouncement and the kiss.

Speeches followed all that leaving Dylan and Lucy feeling the love even from a distance.

“Oh, yes!” Lucy said. “We got so many calls and messages from friends and family that they felt more love from this than a normal wedding because of the time we’re in, so it was great.”

It was also, in this case, fitting.

“We met actually on the internet – through a dating app, so we kind of joked that we met on Bumble, married on Zoom, a modern love story,” Lucy said.

The ceremony ended with grocery store cake and the couple letting in their barking dog who had been locked out in the backyard.