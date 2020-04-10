Breaking News
46 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 712 confirmed cases
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Couple gets married in Zoom wedding

Local News

Family from Rochester and elsewhere "attend" wedding in Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — One by one people signed in.

When all 100 spots were full, the Master of Ceremonies started things off.

“’I’ll be going ahead and unmuting those individuals when it’s their turn,” she told the crowd, made up of many Rochesterians.

The judge came next saying, “To know another human being in this way is also remarkable and priceless…”

Priceless. Not a word often associated with a traditional wedding, but Dylan and Lucy Phillips never wanted a traditional wedding.

Yes, they had wanted a wedding, but one at city hall or the courthouse in Ann Arbor, Michigan where they live, but times being what they are, they settled on the remote conferencing service app Zoom.

“We didn’t have to make a seating chart and we didn’t have the usual drama that goes with a wedding so we just focused on what’s important,” Dylan said.

Like the vows, the marriage pronouncement and the kiss.

Speeches followed all that leaving Dylan and Lucy feeling the love even from a distance.

“Oh, yes!” Lucy said. “We got so many calls and messages from friends and family that they felt more love from this than a normal wedding because of the time we’re in, so it was great.”

It was also, in this case, fitting.

“We met actually on the internet – through a dating app, so we kind of joked that we met on Bumble, married on Zoom, a modern love story,” Lucy said.

The ceremony ended with grocery store cake and the couple letting in their barking dog who had been locked out in the backyard.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss