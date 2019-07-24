County to conduct grease trap safety sweeps

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Beginning Thursday, Monroe County will conduct grease trap safety sweeps at 2,500 local businesses.

According to Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo’s office, the county has not been and is not responsible for the ongoing inspection of grease trap covers located outside of dining establishments, but “due to the seriousness of the situation,” Dinolfo has asked inspectors to evaluate the security of all grease trap covers at restaurants in the county.

In a press release Wednesday, Dinolfo said:

“As a mother and grandmother, last week’s tragedy was a horrific loss that shocked and saddened me to my core. We learned in the wake of the incident that no agency or entity, at the state or local level, is explicitly responsible for the ongoing inspection of grease traps in New York State. As we indicated last week, I intend to introduce legislation to address that ambiguity under the law and set clear standards for these covers in Monroe County as soon as possible.

Until our new local law is passed, Monroe County is leading from the front to fill the void by assessing the security of existing grease trap covers in our community. We ask that local proprietors perform a self-assessment of their grease traps as well and to be prepared for our inspectors to visit their establishments starting this week.”

This initiative comes after a 3-year-old fatally fell into a grease trap at the University Avenue Tim Hortons last Monday. No charges have been filed in connection to the incident, and local state legislators have introduced new proposals regarding grease trap safety and regulation.

Beginning Thursday, a team of inspectors, led by the Monroe County Department of Health, will canvass the region to check on grease trap safety, specifically the inspectors will be checking against the NYSDEC’s guidance for grease traps, which recommends that ““Access covers should be of sufficient weight, or mechanically fastened, or provided with a lock system to prevent unauthorized entry.”

Dinolfo’s office says they anticipate these inspections will be completed within two weeks. Additionally, by the end of the week, Dinolfo is expected to introduced new regulations and standards regarding grease trap security and safety.