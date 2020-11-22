County legislators, law enforcement give out Thanksgiving baskets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A multi-agency effort was underway in Rochester on Saturday to help collect and deliver Thanksgiving baskets. Several community groups, police officers, churches and Monroe County lawmakers collected food for families in need.

The donations came from all across Monroe County and churches helped decide where the donations would do the most good.

Clay Harris, of United and Healing Through Hope, came up with the idea and, with the help of others, was able to pull it off after four weeks of planning. Harris said it shows that coming together as a community is possible.

Eight hundred baskets were put together and delivered through local churches that participated in the event.

“The goal was to serve Thanksgiving baskets to the community with, really, the goal to unite the community so with law enforcement, places of worship and general volunteers, bring everyone together working on this project,” Jennifer Dunivent, who’s the chair of the volunteer committee of the Junior League of Rochester, said. “We can make a difference if we would just come together. It started out as a vision from God and it changed to a great event.”