County leaders pushing for ‘Maisie’s Law’ to combat opioid overdose

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — MaryBeth and Adam Gillan lost Maisie, their nine-month-old daughter, who died after police say the toddler ingested methadone she found on the floor at a neighbor’s house. The couple stood next to county lawmakers to make an announcement Tuesday.

“The legislation that I’m introducing today will require every pharmacy in Monroe County to dispense at least one dose of Narcan to every individual picking up an opioid prescription,” said Monroe County Legislator Justin Wilcox.

Medical officials say Narcan would be free for the vast majority of people in the community, and people could opt out of taking the it home.

This would be called Maisie’s law, in honor of the Gillan’s daughter.

County Health Commissioner Michael Mendoza says this is personal for him.

“I’ve taken care if people with opioid use disorder and I know the struggle they go through,” Mendoza said. “These aren’t nameless faceless people, these are our mothers and fathers and relatives, friends and neighbors.”

The Gillans say they’re honored.

“We visited Maisie’s gravesite after learning this event may take place, and I wanted to tell her we were doing something good in her honor,” her father Adam Gillan said.

So far this year, Monroe County has had 65 fatal opioid overdoses, compared to 47 this time last year, according to County Executive Adam Bello.

They attribute that to isolation because of COVID-19.