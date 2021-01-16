County leaders, first responders host blanket distribution

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Legislators in Monroe County teamed up with local law enforcement and first responders to host a blanket distribution event on Saturday afternoon at the Rochester Inn and Conference Center.

Monroe County Legislature Majority Leader Steve Brew and Legislature leaders Vincent Felder and Ernest Flagler-Mitchell will be joined by Clay Harris, the founder of Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County, as well as church leaders, community organizations and volunteers to assist in the sorting, loading and the distributing the blankets.

The blankets, which were donated by community members, will be sent to many local community organizations, shelters and churches for those in need including many senior citizens and homeless people throughout Monroe County.

Blankets were provided for every police and first responders’ vehicles throughout most of Monroe County, as well.

“We would like to acknowledge the outpouring of support in the form of monetary and new blanket donations,” Harris said. “The generosity of our community has provided us with the resources to provide over 1,400 new blankets.”