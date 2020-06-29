County law and faith leaders form new alliance to build community relations

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Monroe County faith leaders and law enforcement have formed the Monroe County Alliance for Transformation of Community and Police.

The new alliance is built with the goal of improving community relations between police and people, and will hold monthly meetings, traveling town halls, and various community events to work towards that goal.

Rochester chief of police, the county executive, president of the county police chief association, and other law enforcement leaders joined clergy leaders to form the alliance, meant to transform traditional law enforcement into community policing.

MCATCP’s mission statement is; “To pierce the hearts of the police force and civilians by transforming traditional law enforcement to intentional community policing.”

As part of the mission, the alliance has formed a strategy research team led by the chaplain of Good News Jail and the Prison Ministry at the Monroe County Jail.

The alliance has three short term goals — develop community and police partnerships, implement collective problem solving, and shift organizational procedures within police departments themselves towards community policing.

“We are compelling our police departments to re-organize their departments reflecting community policing as new or improved approaches of policing moving forward,” said Rev. Marlowe Washington, with the Seneca United Methodist Church.

“Each and every day we thrive to do better and part of that is engaging the community So we are talking about the way forward and that’s part of the reason why we formed this alliance, and we have been meeting for a couple of weeks talking about whether its policy procedures or like the sheriff’s office said, changing the hearts and minds,” said Rochester Chief of Police, La’ron Singletary.

The alliance has short term, mid term and long term goals that they want to accomplish within two years. The short term goals will be evaluated in three months.