County Executive: ‘Let’s take the politics out of drawing legislative districts’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Taking politics out of the redistricting process is what County Executive Adam Bello says he’s working toward. Bello put forward a plan for a new commission of people to keep legislative districts fair, by changing the redistricting process.

Bello explained that every 10 years there is a census and as a result, legislative bodies go through a redistricting process to make sure they’re drawn fairly.

So he introduced a new plan for change.

“This proposal mirrors what the state legislature did and what state voters approved overwhelmingly several years ago, which is to create an independent redistricting commission that would take politicians out of the process of choosing with voters. It takes the politics out and it also creates a fair and transparent process so the public understands how these lines are drawn as well,” Bello said.

So what would this commission look like?

“It would be comprised of the commissioners of the board of elections and there would be a retired judge who still lives in Monroe County, so you can get a better sense from someone who’s not gonna be so much into politics, but has a fair sense of right and wrong,” said Bello.

He says there will be several others on the commission including people from civic engagement groups.