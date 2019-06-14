County Executive Dinolfo challenges County Clerk Bello to openly oppose Green Light Bill

ROCHESTER, NY – (WROC) – Politicians in Rochester are using The Green Light Bill to play political football.

The green light bill would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain drivers licenses. It passed the state assembly this week, and is now being debated in the state senate.

Today, Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo challenged her opponent, County Clerk Adam Bello, to join her in opposing the bill.

In her letter to Adam Bello, Dinolfo said the state assembly already passed 36 75-B, giving undocumented workers licenses. She wants to work with him, given both her and Bello’s concerns about the bill, to stop the motion from passing in the Senate, which is the bill’s next step.

“And I’ve asked (Bello) to join me in a bipartisan effort to show our Senators that this legislation should not go forward,” said Dinolfo. “I’m confident that if it does go forward, it will be signed into law here in New York State, and certainly the legislation would negatively impact Monroe County residents, and residents of the State of New York.”

Dinolfo said the bill would put state law at odds against federal law, cost tax payers millions and could cause undocumented immigrants to get improperly registered to vote. Dinolfo added it’s time for both parties to stand shoulder-to-shoulder and stop this legislation.

Bello did respond to Dinolfo.

“I’m pleased to partner with the county executive and share my expertise on licensing issues,” said Bello. “I look forward to meeting with senators, and sharing my concerns with the present proposal to confer drivers’ licenses to undocumented individuals.”

The state Senate is expected to vote on this legislation next week.

