County Executive candidate Bello announces plan for Perinton landfill

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe county executive candidate Adam Bello has announced his plan for a controversial landfill in Perinton.

Residents near the High Acres Landfill have long complained of the smell permeating the town. Most of its trash comes from New York City.

Bello, a Democrat, says if elected, Monroe county would stand with residents who have filed suit against the dump. He says it’s been a problem for years.

“We’re standing right here today at a ball field that you can’t even use anymore. It’s been closed since 2018 because the smell just is so severe that the children can’t play out here. There’s a school in the area where recess gets canceled and the kids can’t play outside,” said Bello.

Bello also wants the county to have a more stringent permit process.