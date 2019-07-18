County Exec. Candidate Adam Bello announces early intervention plan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On July 18, county clerk candidate Adam Bello unveiled his plan to change early intervention services and preschool special education.

Many families do not have access to help when they need it.

Brittany Jencik has 14 children. All of them have benefited from early intervention services.

“We can’t imagine our life without these early intervention therapists. One of our children literally would not be here if it wasn’t for his physical therapist noticing something going on in him that I would’ve never noticed,” said Jencik.

She said her family was lucky, but she knows others who are still stuck on a waitlist for services they need. Bello said he wants to change that.

“What is happening to the families and children in need of those services is a crisis that needs to be addressed immediately,” he said.

Some parts of his plan include hiring 10 new service coordinators, pushing for state-wide changes, and forming a task force to continue finding a solution.

Jencik said these changes are long overdue.

“These people are overworked underappreciated they can’t possibly do everything that they need to do,” said Jencik. “It absolutely breaks my heart to see these families and these children sitting on a waitlist because there aren’t enough providers.”

A spokesperson for county executive candidate Cheryl Dinolfo said this in a statement: