ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The name of the Seneca Park Zoo’s new snow leopard cub was announced Tuesday night.

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo made the special announcement during Tuesday night’s Red Wings game at Frontier Field.

The cub will be called Silver in honor of the Silver family who has operated the Rochester Red Wings since 1957.

Zoo officials say if all goes well, visitors will get to meet Silver by September.