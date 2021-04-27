Counterfeit gold Krugerrand coins seized in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a box of counterfeit South African coins in Rochester this month.

According to CBP, the coins modeled after the 1972 South African Krugerrand were found in an unmarked shipping bag at the Rochester Port of Entry on April 5. There were 119 coins in total.

Investigators say one real gold 1972 South African Krugerrand would be worth at least $1,800.





CBP determined the coins found in Rochester were made of a “low-quality metal,” and did not weigh as much as an authentic gold Krugerrand. Those coins were ruled counterfeit and seized on April 21.

CBP asks anyone with information about counterfeit items being imported into the United States to submit an “e-Allegation” through this link.