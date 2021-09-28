Counselors urge parents to talk with their kids as Gates police investigate alleged rape

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — As Gates Police investigate accusations of a 14-year-old high school student raping a 15-year-old girl at Gates Chili High School, Counselors and the district are advising parents to have important conversations with their children about preventing this behavior and coping with the burden it is left on others.

Since the announcement came earlier this week Police arrested a 14-year-old Gates Chili student, charging him as an adult for Rape in the first degree and criminal sex act in the first degree. Counselors who work closely with troubled teens advise this is not the time for piling blame on anyone but have a serious discussion.

Allegations in the police report say this sexual assault occurred inside Gates Chili High School last Friday. To prevent this, experts in children’s mental health urge parents to make sure they and another adult figure always be in their kids’ life to mentor them towards doing the right thing.

“Some families are affiliated with a church and that can be a good place to teach good behavior in children,” Nancy Mooney, a long-time school counselor explained. “Other outside groups or a mentor like another family member.”

It can be difficult to speak up or have discussions in times like these because accusers fear all the blame may shift to them, feeling helpless. Counselors say to get around this, children must always know they have someone to turn to whether it happens to them or someone they know.

“Even as young as 1-5 you teach kids to ask permission before touching and embracing a playmate,” Mooney added. “You are helping to create empathy with your child and never force a child to hug or touch or kiss anybody for any reason.”

In their latest statement, the Gates Chili School District emphasized they have increased mental health resources on campus saying “This team includes school counselors, psychologists, and social workers. These staff members are available to students and staff in need at any time.”

The district added they advise parents to talk with their children about personal safety and the importance of speaking up. Then they should contact school staff if they have any concerns.

Since Appearing before a Judge the 14-year-old accused of these charges has been released back into the custody of his parents. Gates Police have not released the names of the two students involved.

The Gates Chili School District has added the 14-year-old male student is also not allowed back on campus while the investigation continues.