With food costs spiking, Webster grocery store urges patience

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — By now, you might have noticed food prices climbing at your local supermarket. Jon Gonzalez who manages Hegedorn’s Market in Webster says food prices are spiking everywhere.

“We have a lot of labor issues across the country, a lot of supply issues. And I know the trucking side of things, it’s very expensive,” says Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says all of that is impacting prices in your local grocery markets. He says it’s been a consistent climb since COVID hit.

“It depends on the item, it depends on the season,” he says. Gonzalez says right now, perishable items like produce and meat are going up.

Chef Joe McAvoy runs the meat and fish section. He says right now, the biggest items going up are scallops. 3 months ago, they were $18.99 a pound. “In the last two weeks, $25.99 per pound,” says McAvoy.

He also says beef prices are through the roof. “The cost to me went up over a dollar since last week,” he says.

Shopper Gail Laudadio says she knows prices are going up, by the pickles. Her favorite jar usually costs 5 bucks. “And (now) they’re $9.99. Same jar. So that’s up half,” she says.

Her sister Peggy says once the pandemic is fully over, things will adjust. “I do. I think the prices will go down,” she says.

Gonzalez says he can’t predict what’s going to happen, but tells customers to hang tight. “Do your best, look for bargains, and be patient.”



Hegedorn’s has served the Webster community since 1952.