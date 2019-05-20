Corrections officer in Albion charged with sexually abusing two inmates

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. File photo

ALBION, NY (WROC) -- A corrections officer in Albion is facing charges after troopers say he had sexual relations with inmates.

Twenty-six-year-old David Stupnick is charged with four counts of sex abuse and two counts of criminal sex act.

Troopers say Stupnick, who works at the Albion Correctional Facility, is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with two female inmates. We're told the investigation into the misconduct has been ongoing since March.

Stupnick was issued appearance tickets to appear in Albion court next month.