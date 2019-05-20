Local News

Corrections officer in Albion charged with sexually abusing two inmates

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 01:28 PM EDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 01:45 PM EDT

ALBION, NY (WROC) -- A corrections officer in Albion is facing charges after troopers say he had sexual relations with inmates.

Twenty-six-year-old David Stupnick is charged with four counts of sex abuse and two counts of criminal sex act.

Troopers say Stupnick, who works at the Albion Correctional Facility, is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with two female inmates. We're told the investigation into the misconduct has been ongoing since March.

Stupnick was issued appearance tickets to appear in Albion court next month.

