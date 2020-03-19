Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: COVID-19 cases soar; U.S. stocks continue to suffer

Breaking News
8 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 30 total, 195 in mandatory quarantine
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo gives public update amid COVID-19 outbreak in New York state
1  of  78
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Church of Love Faith Ctr. Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: COVID-19 cases soar; U.S. stocks continue to suffer

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Newsfeed Now will focus on the latest information and utilize newsrooms across the country.

Today, U.S. stocks opened mostly in the red on Thursday, adding on to yesterday’s losses, as more and more corporations are coming out with revised performance outlooks amid the coronavirus crisis.

Other stories in today’s show:

HELPING SMALL BUSINESSES: Florida Sen. Marco Rubio wants to give small businesses hope as the global coronavirus pandemic creates a difficult time for them. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

In this image from video, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, after the Senate passed a coronavirus response bill, sending it to President Donald Trump to sign. McConnell also told Senators that the Senate will remain in session. (Senate Television via AP)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

SCHOOLS CLOSE IN KANSAS: Kansas parents, left with so many questions, are trying to figuring out what to do after Tuesday’s announcement to close schools. As school districts across the state scramble to put plans in place, parents say they are still processing what adjustments this will mean for their families. KSNW’s Bret Buganski joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

LIMITING PUBLIC GATHERINGS: Gov. Greg Abbott announced he may take new action Thursday that would limit public gatherings across Texas because of the growing COVID-19 outbreak. Wes Rapaport reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

USING TECHNOLOGY: The coronavirus is impacting millions of students across the COUNTRY. Schools are closing and universities are shifting to online classes. We show you how one community in central Arkansas is using technology to stay ahead during the outbreak. Re’Chelle Turner reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss