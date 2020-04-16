Coronavirus Facts First town hall re-cap

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — At a Coronavirus Facts First Town Hall, local leaders addressed questions and concerns from the community. The major talking points hit the most: where we stand on the curve and a cure, stimulus money, food access, lack of social distancing at events, and Covid-19 at nursing homes.

Dr. Michael Mendoza with the County Health Department says they are learning something new about Covid-19 each day. He says some experimental drugs are being used in extreme circumstances, but finding a complete cure-all is going to take time.

“The reality is, you can’t rush good science,” says Dr. Mendoza.



Responding to the rash of cases at nursing homes, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says they’ve now provided 300 thousand pieces of PPE, 225 thousand masks, and further training. There’s also a new task force keeping tabs on operations in those facilities.

“We meet several times a week, to make sure there’s communication between nursing homes, that the strategies each nursing home is using are appropriate,” says Bello.

When it comes to getting money in the pockets of the community, Congressman Joe Morelle (D-25th District) says money is on the way, and some who have direct deposit, already have it in their accounts.



“The whole purpose of this is to get money into people’s hands so they can meet their obligations,” says Rep. Morelle.



And when it comes to getting food to those who need it in the city, Mayor Lovely Warren says it’s been a non-stop effort. “If you are having trouble feeding yourself or you need access to this information, please do not hesitate to call 211 to find out where you can get help and get food delivered to you, or provided,” says Warren.

Warren also responded to the vigil on Sunday that was attended by over 100 people on Clifford Ave. to mourn a shooting victim. She adds “I want this community to know we’re all in this together, but the best thing we could have done on Sunday was to do no harm and allow the event that was already taking place to go ahead and play out. Than to crash it and put our officers and the greater community in harm’s way.”

The Mayor says the next day, Pathways to Peace visited that neighborhood to promote the need for social distancing.

If you missed the town hall, you can find it here.