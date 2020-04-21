NEWS 8 WROC VIDEO — As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

Each week day we'll be doing an extended, online-only digital newscast that compresses the daily coronavirus headlines into one place.

Coronavirus Facts First

Afternoon of April 21, 2020

President Donald Trump said that he will sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States” because of the coronavirus.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump tweeted late Monday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo took his daily briefing to Buffalo Tuesday to give his update regarding the coronavirus pandemic in New York state, where he announced 481 New Yorkers had died over the past 24 hours to COVID-19.

During Tuesday’s briefing, the governor spoke about how different regions have different curves, and that upstate communities may be reaching a plateau, or still rising, whereas downstate areas are beginning to descend as far as the virus’ spread goes.

The governor said Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO Bob Duffy will serve as a special coordinator regarding public health and the reopening of the Finger Lakes region.

There are now 81 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up ten from last official count Sunday.

To date, officials report 1,035 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 19 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,035 cases, 94 people are hospitalized and 28 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

While COVID-19 pandemic has everyone on edge, expecting mothers is one group that may have more concerns than others. Those pregnant, no doubt are questioning if the new virus poses a risk to the baby.

In response, a COVID-19 maternity task force has been created in New York State to urgently protect mothers and ensure women have much needed safe birthing options.

The task at hand will be to authorize and certify additional birth centers to expecting mothers during the pandemic and in hopes to ease the already stressed hospitals. It is spearheaded by the Secretary to the governor Melissa DeRosa and the New York State Council on Women and Girls.

The Department of labor launched an application that will allow New Yorkers to file for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance without having to file for traditional unemployment assistance first.

Those who file will not have to call the Department of Labor, they can complete the application online by visiting unemployment.labor.ny.gov.

The Department of Labor placed 3,100 representatives dedicated to answering unemployment benefit questions and help seven days a week. That’s 400 more people answering calls than before the pandemic.

The Trump administration and Congress are nearing an agreement on an aid package of up to $450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.

President Donald Trump said Sunday, “We’re getting close to a deal.”

Along with the small business boost, Trump said the negotiators were looking at “helping our hospitals,” particularly hard-hit rural health care providers.

The Rochester Housing Authority announced on Monday that residents and participates whose income has been affected by COVID-19 may be able to have their rent payments temporarily reduced by up to 100%.

Those currently enrolled in public housing or rental assistance programs through RHA can learn more about submitting a change of income request here.

“This global pandemic is having a great impact on the low-income community, who already struggle to make ends meet under regular circumstances,” says Shawn Burr, Deputy Executive Director at the RHA said in a statement.