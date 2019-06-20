Corning Museum of Glass to be featured in new Netflix series

The Corning Museum of Glass will be displaying a new exhibit this summer — to celebrate their new and upcoming appearance on a Netflix series Blown Away.

The show features competitions between skilled glassmakers.

Contestants have a limited amount of time to create artwork to be judged by an expert panel.

One artist is eliminated each round, until a winner is revealed in the final episode.

In the show, CMoG served as a key consulting partner on the series, and featured several of its own glassmakers on episodes.

Eric Meek, Senior Manager of Hot Glass Programs at CMoG, makes an appearance in the last episode as a guest evaluator, in which he assists on the last judgement round.

“The Corning Museum of Glass inspires people to see glass in a new light,” said Meek.

“Blown Away is a global platform, and it’s exciting to think about how this will broaden glassmaking’s level of exposure,” he said.

Six of the Museum’s expert glassmakers also appear in the same episode — Helen Tegeler, Catherine Ayers, George Kennard, G Brian Juk, Tom Ryder, and Chris Rochelle. They work to assist the two finalists in their last challenge.

Also appearing in the series as contestant is a former CMoG artist, Annette Sheppard, who is currently a management consultant.



The museum’s new exhibit entitled Blown Away: Glassblowing Comes to Netflix will feature some of the art created during the show, and will tell the story of how the museum made it to the national spotlight in a behind-the-scenes documentary.

The Netflix series will air globally on July 12, 2019.