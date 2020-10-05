Corn maze at Long Acre Farms in Macedon vandalized, owners say

MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — Owners of Long Acre Farms in Macedon said their corn maze was vandalized Saturday evening.

Several corn stalks, which make up their five-acre maze, were damaged, along with mailboxes within the maze, a co-owner told News 8 Sunday.

Owners don’t know who caused the damage, or when, specifically, it happened.

“I feel bad for my staff,” said Joan Allen, a co-owner of the farm. “They put so much time and energy in this. And with this season of COVID, it’s been challenges since the beginning of March. So we’re just, it seems like this is just one more punch in the gut for a season that’s been really challenging.”

In a Facebook post, the farm said it had “never experienced more vandalism than what we experienced last night.”

Courtesy: Joan Allen

Mailboxes within the maze contain pieces for a game guests complete.

The damage took place Saturday evening during the “Moonlight Maze,” which takes place after dark, owners said.

“It’s only our third weekend open of our fall season, and it’s really, really disheartening,” said Audrey Allen, who manages the corn maze.

Customers began reporting game pieces in mailboxes were gone, Allen told News 8. Then, Allen said, employees discovered the damage.

“For this to happen so early on in our season, it’s just, it’s sad. We were a little bit sad last night, once we figured out the full extent of it,” Allen added.

Corn stalks take several months to grow. In their place, the farm has added fencing and tape.