Corn Hill Arts Festival canceled due to COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another hit to Rochester’s summer festival season.

Organizers for the Corn Hill Arts Festival announced Wednesday that this year’s event is canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Lilac Festival, scheduled for May, and the Jazz Festival, scheduled for June, have previously been canceled. The Corn Hill Arts Festival was scheduled to take place in July.

“For 51 years the Corn Hill Neighbors Association has come together to welcome artists from across the US and Canada to our Annual Arts Festival,” said Jeff Rodgers, President, Corn Hill Neighbors Association Board of Directors, in a press release. “Given the unprecedented global events due to COVID-19 and the concern for the safety and well-being of our greater community and the people who contribute to this event, the difficult decision has been made to cancel the Festival.”

