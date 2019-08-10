“Cops on Top” event raises money for Special Olympics

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s called “Cops on Top.” Area police officers spent Friday morning on the roof of 25 area Dunkin Donuts locations.

They were raising money for the Special Olympics. And it wasn’t just police officers. There were some Olympic athletes there helping out as well.

“Each one of us is helping, basically asking if anyone wants to donate, just get a free donut with every donation you make,” said Special Olympics Athlete Jacomo Peden-Falcone.

They’ve raised more than $300,000 over the past six years. The money helps provide year-round training for athletes.