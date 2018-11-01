‘Cops Against Cancer’: Police officers hold fundraiser for cancer research

A group of law enforcement agencies came together for “Cops Against Cancer” — an event to raise funds for cancer research.

The event was to show support for teen and young adult programs at 13thirty Cancer Connect. Women were able to paint their nails black with a blue stripe and the men will grow facial hair for the month of November.

“Cancer is something that affects everybody, at some level, be it a family member, or their friend, or themselves even, so it’s a great way to show support to the people who really need the assistance,” said Daniel Nowack, RPD officer.

Over 300 local law enforcement were registered and over $25,000 has been raised.