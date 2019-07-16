Cool Sweep issued for Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Lovely Warren declares a cool sweep for Tuesday, July 16.

According to the city, a Cool Sweep operation takes place when the temperature is predicted to exceed 85 degrees. On these days people are encouraged to take advantage of cooling sprays at fire hydrants and extended hours at city pools and city spray parks.

Rochesterians will have opportunities to beat the heat at the following locations and times:

Hydrant Location — 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• Baden Park, Vienna Street gateway

Spray Parks — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.

• Campbell Street R-Center, 524 Campbell St.

• Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

• Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave.

• David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

• Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

• Roxie Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.

Spray Features (not a full Spray Park) — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Fourth and Peck Playground, Corner of Fourth and Peck Streets

• Martin Luther King Jr. Park playground, 353 Court St. (Residents are asked NOT to wade in the fountains)

• Troup Street Park, Troup Street and Van Auker Street (between Reynolds Street and Ford Street)

Swimming Opportunities and Hours of Operation:

• Avenue D R-Center Pool: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 200 Avenue D

• Freddie Thomas High School: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., 625 Scio St.

• Flint Street R-Center Pool: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 271 Flint St.

• Genesee Valley Park Pool: Seven days a week, noon to 9 p.m., 131 Elmwood Ave.

• Adams Street R-Center: Monday through Friday, Noon to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 85 Adams Street.

For a full list of locations, hours, services available, and more Cool Sweep information, visit this website.