Cool Sweep in effect: Here’s where you can cool off

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Lovely Warren announced Cool Sweep program is in effect for Monday.
The lingering heat and humidity will make Monday afternoon feel like the 90s. A Cool Sweep provides an opportunity for residents to get relief from the summer heat.
The following sites are open Monday, June 28: (Please note: City pools are not yet open for the season)
Swimming Opportunities and Hours of Operation:
- Durand Eastman Beach: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (extended hours)
Spray Parks (Noon to 6 p.m.)
- Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.
- Campbell Street R-Center 524 Campbell St.
- Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.
- Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave.
- David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.
- Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.
- Roxie Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.
Spray Features (Noon to 6 p.m.)
- Fourth and Peck Playground, Corner of Fourth and Peck Streets
- Martin Luther King Jr. Park (playground area), 353 Court St.
- Troup Street Park, Troup Street and Van Auker Street (between Reynolds Street and Ford Street)
Hydrant (noon to 4 p.m.)
- Baden Park gateway, Vienna Street
The 2021 Cool Sweep season runs through August 28. Cool Sweeps do not take place on Sundays or on July 4.
A Cool Sweep operation is triggered when the forecast calls for temperatures to reach or exceed 85 degrees. When temperatures are forecasted to be 90 degrees and above, a Cool Sweep Heat Emergency will be initiated. During a Heat Emergency, the Cool Sweep program extends to the Gantt R-Center and certain branch libraries.
Residents taking advantage of these sites are asked to abide by capacity limits and posted COVID-19 restrictions.
City pools will open to the public on July 6.
A full list of Cool Sweep/Heat Emergency sites and more information can be found here. For Cool Sweep and Cool Sweep Heat Emergency questions, call the Genesee Valley Park Pool at (585) 428-7564.