Cool Sweep in effect: Here’s where you can cool off

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Lovely Warren announced Cool Sweep program is in effect for Monday.

The lingering heat and humidity will make Monday afternoon feel like the 90s. A Cool Sweep provides an opportunity for residents to get relief from the summer heat.

The following sites are open Monday, June 28: (Please note: City pools are not yet open for the season)

Swimming Opportunities and Hours of Operation:

Durand Eastman Beach: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (extended hours)

Spray Parks (Noon to 6 p.m.)

Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.

Campbell Street R-Center 524 Campbell St.

Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave.

David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

Roxie Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.

Spray Features (Noon to 6 p.m.)

Fourth and Peck Playground, Corner of Fourth and Peck Streets

Martin Luther King Jr. Park (playground area), 353 Court St.

Troup Street Park, Troup Street and Van Auker Street (between Reynolds Street and Ford Street)

Hydrant (noon to 4 p.m.)

Baden Park gateway, Vienna Street

The 2021 Cool Sweep season runs through August 28. Cool Sweeps do not take place on Sundays or on July 4.

A Cool Sweep operation is triggered when the forecast calls for temperatures to reach or exceed 85 degrees. When temperatures are forecasted to be 90 degrees and above, a Cool Sweep Heat Emergency will be initiated. During a Heat Emergency, the Cool Sweep program extends to the Gantt R-Center and certain branch libraries.

Residents taking advantage of these sites are asked to abide by capacity limits and posted COVID-19 restrictions.

City pools will open to the public on July 6.

A full list of Cool Sweep/Heat Emergency sites and more information can be found here. For Cool Sweep and Cool Sweep Heat Emergency questions, call the Genesee Valley Park Pool at (585) 428-7564.