‘Cool Sweep’ in effect for hot, humid Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Temperatures will climb close to 90 degrees again today, and the heat combined with high humidity has led to a “Cool Sweep” being activated in Rochester.

Mayor Lovely Warren announced the city’s Cool Sweep operations are in effect for Friday, July 5. That means residents can get relief from the heat with cooling sprays from fire hydrants, extended hours at the Genesee Valley Park Pool, and Spray Parks which will be open for normal hours.

A Cool Sweep operation is triggered when the forecast calls for temperatures to reach or exceed 85 degrees. Rochesterians will have opportunities to beat the heat at the following locations and times:

Hydrant Location — 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• Baden Park, Vienna Street gateway



Spray Parks — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.

• Campbell Street R-Center, 524 Campbell St.

• Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

• Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave.

• David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

• Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

• Roxie Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.

Spray Features (not a full Spray Park) — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Fourth and Peck Playground, Corner of Fourth and Peck Streets

• Martin Luther King Jr. Park playground, 353 Court St. (Residents are asked NOT to wade in the fountains)

• Troup Street Park, Troup Street and Van Auker Street (between Reynolds Street and Ford Street)



Swimming Opportunities and Hours of Operation:

• Avenue D R-Center Pool: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 200 Avenue D

• Freddie Thomas High School: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., 625 Scio St.

• Flint Street R-Center Pool: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 271 Flint St.

• Genesee Valley Park Pool: Seven days a week, noon to 9 p.m., 131 Elmwood Ave.

• Adams Street R-Center: Monday through Friday, Noon to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 85 Adams Street.