ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jalil Muntaqim, formerly known as Anthony Bottom, was convicted in 1971 of killing two New York City police officers. He is due to speak at SUNY Brockport next month. The engagement is being met with outrage from some in the community.

The talk is being called “History of Black Resistance, US Political Prisoners & Genocide: A Conversation with Jalil Muntaqim”. According to college officials, a faculty member invited Muntaqim, who was approved for a grant. Now the calls to stop this event are getting louder.

Known then as Anthony Bottom, he joined the Black Panther Party at 16. At 18 he joined the Black Liberation Army. In 1971, he killed two New York City police officers: Waverly Jones and Joseph Piagentini in an ambush attack.

He spent nearly 50 years behind bars and was released on parole in 2020, and now resides in Brighton.

In a statement from SUNY Brockport’s president Heidi McPherson, she says she understands the outrage, adding, “the college has received strong feedback about this visit. Some are outraged that a man convicted of such crimes was invited on the campus. Others look forward to the opportunity to learn about [his] experiences.”

McPherson went on to add they do not support the violence he exhibited 50 years ago, and his presence on campus is not an endorsement. Rather, she says the school believes in freedom of speech. Knowing this conversation will be uncomfortable, she says it’s meant to gain a new perspective.

In a statement, Officials from the Rochester Police Locust Club said the tax-payer-funded talk should be replaced with a better lesson. Police union president Mike Mazzeo is asking for a talk that promotes positive change and will bring people together, adding they will always stand behind their slain brothers in blue.

The wife of one of the slain police officers is demanding the event be canceled, saying Muntaquim emptied 22 bullets into her husband’s body.

On Twitter, Rochester Chamber President and CEO Bob Duffy said “Sorry, Muntaquim is no political prisoner,” and he asked SUNY not to pay him for this appearance.

There’s no indication yet if the school plans to change the talk, still scheduled for April 6th.

SUNY Brockport statement

SUNY Brockport statement

"On April 6, Jalil Muntaqim, previously known as Anthony Bottoms, will be at the SUNY Brockport campus to deliver a talk entitled, "History of Black Resistance, U.S. Political Prisoners & Genocide: A Conversation with Jalil Muntaqim." He was invited by one of our faculty members who was approved for a Promoting Excellence in Diversity grant. Individuals will have the opportunity to ask difficult questions. They can ask why he chooses to identify as a former political prisoner. They can ask how his life experiences have informed the work he does now. Every individual can decide for themselves what they, personally, should do with that information. Should they just absorb it? Do they want to learn more? Do they wish to reject it? Thank you for your continued willingness to engage in critical and respectful dialogue. Sincerely, President Macpherson"

