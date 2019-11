PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — A long planned and controversial cell tower is finally going up in the Town of Pittsford.

The 80 foot Verizon tower is being built in middle of residential area behind the United Church of Pittsford on Main Street. Many people living nearby have been against the plan, calling it a potential eye-sore.

In response to that feedback, Verizon is building it to look like a church bell tower to compliment the actual church nearby.