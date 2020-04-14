Controversial anti-harassment law unanimously repealed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A law passed in November that would punish people who harassed first responders was repealed unanimously Tuesday.

The bill defined harassment broadly — everything from annoying a first responder to assaulting one. Punishments included jail time and/or an up to $5,000 fine.

It was passed by the Monroe County Legislature 17-10, and signed into law by former County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo despite many public protests.

Protestors are gathered outside the county building expressing their opposition to a bill which would punish people for harassing first responders. A public hearing is being held at 2:00 as well. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/JYeAIMcAiD — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) December 2, 2019

The law was known formally as “Prohibited Harassment of a Police Officer, Peace Officer or First Responder in Monroe County,” and known legally as “Local Law No. 9 of 2019”.

Many local groups and organizations then called for the law to be repealed. Opponents of the bill claimed it was subjective, vague and unconstitutional.

Local police agencies previously said they wouldn’t be enforcing the law. Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said the law was a “solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.”

One of the original sponsors, county legislator Karla Boyce, changed her mind and announced that she would work to repeal the law.

County Legislator and Minority Leader Vince Felder (D, Rochester) issued the following statement:

“This legislation was misguided, flawed, and unconstitutional from the beginning. While it is shameful the Republican Majority rammed it through last fall over the community’s outcry, I am relieved we were able to repeal it tonight before any lasting damage was done to our community. The fact that law enforcement agencies refused to enforce it should have been enough to stop this in its tracks, even though it was allegedly done on their behalf. Let us hope the authors learned an important lesson and are more collaborative with the community in the future.”