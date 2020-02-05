Construction jobs on the rise in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The shortage of construction workers and skilled tradespeople is only growing, but Monroe County leaders are calling that shortage an opportunity.

School 10 in Rochester was home to a construction job forum Wednesday.

Industry leaders talked about the growing number of construction jobs in Rochester. They also touched on the decision between college and apprenticeship, and how you don’t have to choose only one.

“For those whose parents want them to go to college, there are many collegiate programs, especially community college programs that teach essential community college skills so that you can learn a craft and begin to accumulate college credit,” said Anthony Ditucci from the Builders Exchange of Rochester.

“The answer about whether to do college or not isn’t necessarily yes or no, it’s maybe more a matter of when,” said Brian Turmail from the Associated General Contractors of America.

Rochester was the third fastest growing construction job market in the nation last year. 3,000 construction jobs were added in 2019.