Rochester construction company hopes to regain business during phase 1 of reopening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some construction projects were hit hard when COVID-19 shut down business and with that state’s phase one of the reopening plan allowing them to get back to full workflow, one local company is looking forward to getting back on track.

Manning Squires Henning Construction in Batavia is still working on projects through the pandemic, but as many non-essential companies shut down, they too lost business.

“Where we’re seeing a slow down is jobs that are bidding and want to start this year, mostly properly due to economic issues and owners who just aren’t sure where this whole things gonna lead,” said Brian Kelly Manning Squires Henning Construction.

That’s why construction companies like his are eager to get back to full speed during phase one of that state’s business reopening plan starting May 15.

“For the most part we’ve been able to continue pretty well, most projects have seen an impact from a time perspective. but hopefully we can mitigate that,” said Kelly.

“We have seen impacts due to manpower and some material, material vendors and suppliers from out of state.”

But reopening could come at the cost of staying safe, and advisor to the reopening in the finger lakes region Bob Duffy says any business will have to create plans for both employee and customers safety.

“I hear a lot of concerns they have about safety about being asked to go back to soon, they are concerned, no body wants to go back without the proper equipment, having the PPE and disinfectant, so there are concerns,” said Bob Duffy, president of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce.

Workers with Manning Squires Henning Construction are already using face masks and following social distancing guidelines while on work sites, with many businesses wanting to get their projects up and running he says now is the perfect time to open construction back up for business.

“I think it’s a great thing for owners and clients that have projects under way that have been impacted by this and getting them back on track and hopefully the work that they have subsequent to that,” said Kelly.

The company is hoping they can make up for multiple projects they lost at the start of this pandemic.

Reopening other business will be assessed two weeks after May 15th, when phase one starts.